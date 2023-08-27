Vera Wang’s Grandniece & Grandnephew Look Like Little Angels in These Super-Rare Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Vera Wang just shared a seriously sweet update from her latest family gathering. Now, we didn’t get another stylish matching pic of her and her two daughters, but a super-rare series of photos of two people very close to Wang’s heart: her grandniece and grandnephew.

On Aug 22, the legendary fashion designer shared a series of photos and a video of her grandniece and grandnephew, and seriously, get ready for a cuteness overload. She posted the pics and video with the caption to her Instagram with the caption reading, “HAPPINESS! Sunday family WANG/BECKER brunch at the club! My grandniece ETHELA and her partner in crime, Davis, my grand nephew!!💙. TOOOOO MUCH 👋👋👋👋👋👋👋.”

In the first photo, we see Wang cuddling her grandniece Ethela at a dinner table, followed by a truly darling pic of Ethela and Davis looking so adorable! They look like little angels in their white and blue looks in a garden. We then end the post with an absolutely heartwarming video of the siblings holding hands as they try to balance themselves on the white outline of a golf course.

Along with her adorable grandniece and grandnephew, Wang is the mother of two daughters. Wang and her ex-husband Arthur P. Becker adopted two daughters named Cecilia and Josephine Heloise.

Despite being one of the biggest fashion designers, Wang keeps most of her personal and family life on the private side. But we always adore a sweet update like this one that shows her and her family’s close bond!

