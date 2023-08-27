Brittany Mahomes’ Photos With Daughter Sterling Prove They’re the Best (& Most Stylish) Cheerleaders for Patrick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We already knew that Brittany Mahomes and her daughter Sterling Mahomes are such a stylish mother-daughter duo, but this new outing for Patrick Mahomes proves that yet again (and that they’re the best cheerleading duo for him)!

On Aug 26, Brittany shared a series of photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Back at Arrowhead❤️💛.”

In the first photo, we see Patrick, Brittany, and their daughter Sterling looking so festive and game-ready with their colorful attire, followed by a PDA pic of Brittany and Patrick smooching and Brittany happily watching from the sidelines with Sterling.

And before we continue, can we talk about Brittany and Sterling’s adorable looks?! Brittany rocked a black and white patterned skirt and white tank, with Sterling looking so adorable in a red and white pleated dress and orange bows. Truly, Brittany and Sterling are the best cheerleaders for Patrick!

We see a few more pics of Sterling looking so darling in her festive look, along with Brittany cuddling onto her little fashionista-in-the-making (and a pic of all the football wives and mamas)!

Brittany and Patrick have been together since high school after an “awkward” incident that brought them together, and married back on March 12, 2022, in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii. They share two children together named Sterling Skye, 2, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, born Nov 2022.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. She said on her Instagram, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up. You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.”

