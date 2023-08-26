Tia Mowry’s Rib-Tickling Video Shows What Chill Time Is Really Like for Moms

Tia Mowry always keeps it real, and this new, hilarious video is proof of that!

On Aug 24, the Quick Fix Kitchen author shared a TikTok video of her and her children on her Instagram with the caption, “Moms, how many times have you been here? 😂”

In the Tiktok video, we start with Tia holding a glass of wine, rocking loose navy pajamas as he turns on the TV in bed, with the caption above her reading, “me thinking I’d finally be able to chill and enjoy some me time.” Then, we see her children coming in through the door, making an adorable ruckus and crashing onto her chill time, specifically making the cozy bed their playground.

Truly, every mom can relate to this video, and the comment section wholly agrees. One fan wrote, “THE ACCURACY 😩😩😩😩 even the glass of wine !!!!!!” Another few fans wrote things like “Mostly when I’m going to the bathroom 😂😂😂😂,” “All day everyday since 1997 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” and “I love that you keep it real in stead always making everything seems easy lol.”

Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict have welcomed two children together named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5.

In a previous interview with Ebony, the Instant Mom star said she wants to teach her children “about unconditional love. I want to teach [them] that love shouldn’t be earned. Love should be something that we, as humans, just provide. It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, your color, your sexual orientation.”

