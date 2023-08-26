Kate Middleton Revealed One of Prince Louis’ First Words Had Everything To Do With Her Favorite Hobby

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think about children’s first words, it’s typically words like “mama,” “dada,” your pet’s name, or a toy they love, but that wasn’t the case for Prince Louis. In a resurfaced clip, Kate Middleton told a very special person that one of their first words has something to do with Kate’s love for baking. Specifically, one of Louis’ first words was from something (or rather someone) from one of Kate’s favorite baking shows, the beloved show The Great British Bake-Off.

Back in 2019, Kate and Prince William were on A Berry Royal Christmas special alongside celebrity baker Mary Berry, and in this resurfaced clip via Express, Kate revealed that one of Louis’ first words was “Mary.”

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’ because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen,” she laughed. “And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry’. So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you.”

That’s so sweet! And honestly, it’s the perfect mixture of sweet and a wild card move, a classic thing we’d expect from the youngest Wales kid.

All of the Wales children have had adorable first words that are quite unlike the norm. Along with Louis saying “Mary,” Princess Charlotte said her first word on camera, saying “pop” when she saw a balloon, per Vanity Fair.

As for Prince George, it’s unclear what his first word was, but many speculate it was “bilby,” which is an Australian marsupial. The reason was that he said his first word while on tour with his parents in Australia, and per Cheat Sheet, William predicted that would be his first word (and many fans think he was right)!

William and Kate share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.