Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters Twinned in Ethereal Looks During This Major Event for Kobe

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant, and Capri Bryant were all geared up for this super-sweet event for the late Kobe Bryant, and it’s too heartwarming to miss.

On Aug 25, Vanessa shared a series of heartwarming photos from the first-ever Mamba League Invitational to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Mamba League Invitational- thank you to everyone that came out to support, play and show love for Kobe and our family at the 1st Mamba League Invitational. Thank you @nike for making this event so beautiful. Sending so much love to everyone that played, coached and worked on this 2 day event to make it so special. #MambaForever 💜💛”

You can see the photos HERE!

Throughout the photos, we see multiple pics of Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri matching in the iconic white sweaters from the Mamba Day collection that instantly sold out last week (with Vanessa rocking some super-cute mom jeans). The four gals are smiling from ear to ear at this amazing event, often posing with the General Manager of the Lakers Rob Pelinka (who’s also sporting a white button-down for the occasion). We get photos of the event, players, and many behind-the-scenes photos of Vanessa’s youngest smiling with everyone.

We love seeing the girls so happy, and all in their Mamba Day clothes for this special occasion honoring Kobe. In fact, for those who don’t know, this event lined up with Kobe’s birthday on Aug 23 and Mamba Day on Aug 24.

And this isn’t the only major event honoring Kobe, because in Feb 2024, another major milestone will be happening that the Bryant family has been working heavily on behind the scenes.

On Aug 24, the Lakers’ official Instagram page shared a video of Vanessa in front of Kobe and their daughter Gianna Bryant’s jerseys, talking about how a statue of Kobe will be made. They posted the video with the caption reading, “Kobe’s legacy immortalized 2•8•24.”

You can see the video HERE!

Vanessa and her late husband Kobe previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

