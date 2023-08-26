Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday Tribute To Lookalike Daughter Anja Proves She’s Turning Into a Fellow Summertime Queen

Not only is Alessandra Ambrosio’s daughter already her mini-me, but she’s already a mini Summertime Queen like her superstar mama!

On Aug 25, the supermodel and Daddy’s Home star shared a series of photos with her daughter Anja to her Instagram to honor her daughter’s 15th birthday. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Happy 15th birthday my forever baby girl @anjaambrosiom !!! Mamãe te ama infinitamente!!! 💞🎂💝🥳💕🌟🎈.”

In the first photo, we see the lookalike, summertime-loving mother-daughter duo posing together for the camera, rocking blue summer dresses. We then get another sunset-clad photo with just Anja posing like her supermodel mom in a light blue marble mini-dress, followed by a sweet pic of Anja and Ambrosio lowing air kisses to one another, with Ambrosio absolutely rocking this ruffled blue dress.

First off, happy belated birthday to Anja! Secondly, these two are seriously making us see double, and we can already see so much of Ambrosio’s personality, style, and confidence in Anja. We truly love to see it!

Ambrosio and her ex-husband Jamie Mazur share two children together named Anja Louise, 15, and Noah Phoenix, 11.

Typically, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel likes to keep her personal life on the more private side, but she did say in a rare interview that she’d be supportive if they decided to follow in her footsteps or not. “I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them. Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring,” she said to Female First.

