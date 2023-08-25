If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve got a kid at home who loves to end a rigorous soccer game by chugging a refreshing sports drink, you may not realize just how much sugar they’re consuming. Well, there’s a new kid on the block that’s about to change the game: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for Kids is just like the brand’s famous electrolyte drink mix, but comes in five kid-friendly flavors (like cotton candy!). Even better, it has 50 percent less sugar and three times as many electrolytes as traditional sports drinks — and it’s less than $12 for eight packets.

While there’s wrong with some plain, good ol’ fashioned H2O, mixing Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for Kids powder into their water hydrates your kid even faster than water alone. The brand’s patented Cellular Transport Technology delivery system is engineered so their digestive system will absorb it faster, too, and so that all the sodium, glucose and potassium they sweat out will be replenished — and fast. To get a little more technical, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier uses a rapid active transport system to get the job done, as opposed to water, which uses a passive transport system (a.k.a. osmosis).

It’s fascinating to think that the traditional sports drinks your kid traditionally reaches for aren’t too far removed from sugary carbonated beverages and sodas — and speaking of, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for Kids is about to dethrone those, too. Remember the flavors we were gushing about? Cotton Candy is just the tip of the iceberg. How about some Tropical Punch, Concord Grape and Crisp Apple? Did we say this stuff is just for kids? No one’s going to judge you for helping yourself to these fruity, candy-flavored delights, too!

Beyond being downright delicious, these electrolyte mixes are also clean and wholesome. They use only natural flavors, contain Stevia instead of refined sugar, are packed with vitamin B and C, and have a slew of other health benefits. No chance your kid is going to forget to stay hydrated — a cold Tropical Punch is going to be her top craving post-exercise. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for Kids comes in eight-packs of slim pouches you can slip into their backpacks or lunch boxes. It’s a cinch for them to tear one open and mix it into their water bottle.

