Shawn Johnson Does a Handstand While Pregnant & Our Jaws Are on the Floor

Shawn Johnson is no stranger to impressing us with her fearless gymnastics moves, but her latest post is on another level. The Olympic gold medalist just did a handstand while pregnant with baby number three, and we give her a 10 out of 10!

Dressed in green CALIA leggings and a white sports bra, Johnson poses in the backyard with one hand in the air, one hand on her baby bump, and her toe pointed — primed for a handstand. Her 2-year-old son Drew stands just on the edge of the frame, drinking from his outer space cup.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Slide to the next photo to see her truly amazing feat: a perfect pregnant handstand! Johnson has one knee bent and one let straight as she does a handstand on the sidewalk. Her baby bump sticks out in front of her, and she is perfectly balanced. I could barely get out of bed without hurting my back when pregnant, so I am blown away by this. That is one talented mama!

In the last photo, Johnson sits on her knees, cradling her bump and getting some much needed rest in after that cool move.

“Doing everything possible to try and get comfortable this pregnancy, even if that means getting upside down hahaha,” Johnson joked in her caption.

One person commented, “And who said pregnancy throws off your balance??” Related story John Stamos Wishes TV Niece Ashley Olsen ‘Congratulations’ on Birth of Her Baby Boy With the Cutest Throwback Video

“What a legend. Shawn you are my hero. It’s absolutely insanely awesome you can still do a handstand pregnant. 🙌🔥👏💕” someone else wrote.

Another joked, “Meanwhile if I bend over the wrong way I’m out for the entire day (32 weeks)- you’re rocking it.”

Johnson shares daughter Drew, 3, and Jett with husband Andrew East. She’s currently pregnant with baby number three, which she announced with a bump picture in front of the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

The gymnast recently told E! News that her daughter is “convinced” the new baby is a girl. “convinced it’s a girl.”

“She definitely has a preference, which is kind of scary,” Johnson told the outlet. “Because that means there’s potential that she’ll be upset. But it’ll be fine.”

These stunning maternity photos capture the beauty, excitement, and power of pregnancy.

