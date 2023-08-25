John Stamos Wishes TV Niece Ashley Olsen ‘Congratulations’ on Birth of Her Baby Boy With the Cutest Throwback Video

Calling all ‘90s babies! John Stamos just shared an adorable Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen throwback video in an epic full-circle moment for Full House fans, and we still can’t get over it. (Our hearts are screaming, “Have mercy!”)

Here’s the 411: Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, shared the video and sweet words for the twins on Instagram as a way to honor Ashley, aka Michelle Tanner, on the birth of her new baby boy.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber had the sweetest words for their TV baby sister. https://t.co/j9e2mLDbC6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 23, 2023

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” the actor and musician wrote on Instagram. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.” Are you crying yet?! We were not prepared to be in our feels this much today.

He added, “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

If that heartfelt note made you emotional, just wait until you watch the accompanying video, which includes an excerpt from Stamos’ upcoming memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.

“The last casting call is for Danny’s little daughter,” Stamos says in the video. “Two adorable little munchkins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are cast in the roll of Michelle. They have big blue eyes, wide with wonder.” The video shows clips of toddler-age Olsen twins swimming, hugging Stamos, holding his hands as they walk along the beach, going to Disneyland.

“Right away, I know the relationship between Jessie and Michelle is an important one, but as the show develops, the connection grows,” he continues. Now the twins are getting older, and still smiling with their TV uncle in the video.

He adds that the twins made him “consider fatherhood” from afar. “I take them to Disneyland, I adore them, giving them kisses on top of their heads. Buy them a few crappy souvenirs and then hand them back to their parents to do the hard work,” he says.

“The kind of kids who were supposed to be background noise grew up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day,” he continues. “They are precious, delightful, and bright. I adore them.” Now, he’s dancing with the adult Mary-Kate and Ashley, decades after their sitcom ended and still a huge part of each other’s lives. They may keep their personal lives very private from fans, but that doesn’t mean they have turned away from their close relationships, and we love to see it.

Kristin Chenoweth commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“I am not crying…I am not crying…🥺😩❤️,” one person wrote wrote. Another commented, “I’ve always loved the relationship with Uncle Jesse and Michelle. Thanks for sharing the real relationship too. Looking forward to your book.”

“This is beyond precious 🥹💕,” someone else said.

Olsen and husband Louis Eisner welcomed a baby boy named Otto earlier this year. Despite not sharing any details yet, many people have sent Olsen well wishes, including other Full House co-stars Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) and Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner).

“I just heard this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby. That blows my mind,” Barber said on the How Rude, Tanneritos podcast. Sweetin agreed, “The baby had a baby!”

“I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that,” Sweetin continued. “But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!’”

“I want to wish them well,” Sweetin added. “Welcome to motherhood!”

