Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Esti Is a Proud Mama of Four Baby Dolls & the Pictures Are Too Cute

Chrissy Teigen’s 7-month-old daughter Esti is taking after her mom in one major way: she’s also a little mama of four! Baby Esti has four baby dolls of her own, and she looks absolutely delighted by them in new photos.

“Cabbage patch hospital had a few more births this week 😭😭 @cpkusa 💕💕💕💕,” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram yesterday, appropriately including crying emojis because the photos are so adorable you can’t help but tear up.

Teigen shared a photo of Esti, dressed in a pink floral onesie and purple penguin bib, smiling on the couch. She’s surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls, which are barely smaller than she is! She looks so happy with all her dolls, and the photo is squeezing our hearts — talk about cuteness overload!

In the next photo, Esti gives the camera a more serious expression as she leans down to grab her own toes (maybe she just realized the chaos of life with four kids? We feel you, girl!). It looks like Esti has two girl dolls and two boy dolls, just like Teigen’s real life babies: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Wren, 2 months, and Esti, who she shares with husband John Legend. Esti is definitely her mom’s mini-me!

People couldn’t get over how cute Esti is. “She is a sweetheart!! Cutie patootie!” one person wrote.

Someone else pointed out, “She is so happy ❤️.” It makes sense — her mom is so happy with four kids, too. In one Instagram post, she wrote about her kids, “ “I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces.” Aww!

Last weekend, Teigen shared a series of family photos from their time in baby music class, working out, and going to a game, and everybody commented on how much the kids looked like the “All of Me” singer.

“Over there collecting John Legends,” one person joked. Hey, nothing wrong with that!

