Chris Pratt Goes Full Girl-Dad With a Glam Makeover From His Daughters

When Chris Pratt’s daughters see their dad, they don’t see a major Hollywood actor. They don’t see a no-nonsense guardian [of the galaxy]. They see a blank canvas that desperately needs some attention.

On Wednesday, the Parks and Recreation star shared photos of the makeover his daughters gave him, and we’re so glad he did! Lyla, 3 and Eloise, 15 months — who Pratt shares with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger — covered his face in glitzy goodness. In the first photo, his forehead is bedazzled with teal, purple, and silver jewels. In the second, pearls are haphazardly placed around his face, and he shows off his blue fingernail polish that goes well past his nail bed.

The only problem with the looks? Pratt’s totally unimpressed facial expression. Excuse me, sir! You have future award-winning makeup artists on your hands!

“All I have to say…Jack would never do this to me,” he captioned the Instagram post, pointing out that his 11-year-old son whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Farris might have had other ideas for how to bond with his dad.

Followers were eating up this glow up as much as we were, cracking jokes and filling his comments with fitting GIFs from his shows and movies.

Image: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Variety via Getty Images

“Haha. It’s a look that could stick 🤣,” said HGTV star Jonathan Scott. Related story Andy Cohen Reveals His Son Ben’s Emotional ‘Crutch’ to Help Him in the Mornings & It’s Such a Mood

“In the words of Taylor Swift ‘best believe I’m still bejeweled’ 😂” “Chris Pratt (Taylor’s version).” “You’re not a dad to a princess until you get bedazzled and painted.” “Omg Princess Rainbow Sparkle?!?” “Better hide those from Thanos, if he gets them all he can turn the universe into glitter, and disappear! 😂lol” “Wait until she discovers your forehead is a much bigger palette than your nails.”

In the spring, Pratt pointed out another difference between Lyla and Jack during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“My daughter Lyla is so girly,” he said. “I picked her up yesterday and she said, ‘Oh Daddy, that’s a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets.'”

“That’s not something Jack ever said to me,” he added with a laugh.