Bindi Irwin Shares Why This One Question She’s Asked as a Mom Is ‘Heartbreaking’ & We Need Everyone to Take Notes

Bindi Irwin is one of the nicest people on the planet (according to literally everybody), so when she decides to call people out, it’s time to sit up and take notice. The Australia Zoo conservationist has been open about her battle with endometriosis this year, and now she’s sharing the heart-wrenching reality of dealing with fertility struggles when everyone is pressuring you to have kids.

In a new cover interview with PEOPLE, on stands Sept. 4, Irwin called out people who ask moms if they’re going to have more kids.

In a touching throwback video from @BindiIrwin & @chandlerpowell9's family trip to Tasmania, their adorable daughter Grace serves as the cutest little tour guide you'll ever meet. https://t.co/NLJRvNNd6r — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 22, 2023

“I feel like it is a universal question for women, which is heartbreaking because you never know what’s going on in someone’s life and what’s happening behind closed doors,” she told the outlet.

“And someone asking you, ‘Why aren’t you having more children? It’s your responsibility to have more children.’ It breaks your heart because we all have a different journey and a different story,” she continued.

Say it louder for those in the back! There is never a reason to ask or comment on someone’s reproductive plans. It can be annoying at best, and absolutely devastating at worst. You never know if someone has gone through a miscarriage, is dealing with fertility issues, or has decided not to have kids for another reason. It’s none of your business — and they would tell you if they wanted to. So just don’t do it!

Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

I almost broke down in Target recently when someone saw my three boys and asked if I was going to try for a girl. My husband and I had been planning to try to get pregnant this year before I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and had to put all my family plans on hold while I went through chemotherapy. I’m sure the teenager thought it was an innocent question, but I almost lost it because of how draining this entire year has been. So listen to Irwin, please, and stop asking this question! Related story Shawn Johnson Shared the Bittersweet Milestone Daughter Drew Just Hit & So Many Parents Are Weighing In

The Crikey! It’s The Irwins star, who shares 2-year-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell, revealed in March 2023 that she was diagnosed with endometriosis and had received life-changing surgery in Aug. 2022.

“Going in for surgery was scary, but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain,” she wrote on Instagram. “To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst.”

In her interview with PEOPLE, she talked about her long struggle to get a diagnosis. “I was tested for everything. Every tropical disease, Lyme disease, cancer, you name it. I had every blood test and scan imaginable,” she said.

Now she ultimately feels “so lucky” to have been blessed with a daughter.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“For us personally, we feel so lucky to have Grace,” Irwin told PEOPLE. “I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her.”

She went on, “And there was every chance that we wouldn’t have been able to have a little one, so to have our beautiful girl, we are so lucky. And I wish more people would pause before asking, ‘Why aren’t you having more children?'” We couldn’t agree more.

These celebrities opened up about their struggles with infertility.

