Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launched a Skincare Brand Designed for Kids of Color & Fans Say It’s A ‘Game Changer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We are always, always, always in awe of (but never surprised by!) all the love Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade put out into the world. The actress and the NBA Hall of Famer are known for doing so much work to lift up — and fight for the rights of — minority groups. The couple’s latest venture was inspired by their 4-year-old daughter.

“From the moment our daughter Kaavia entered this world, we knew we’d teach her to embrace her skin—its beauty, power, wisdom, and magic,” they said. “And that means caring for it with love.”

And so they partnered with a dermatologist of color and started PROUDLY, a skincare line designed for babies and kids with melanated skin, unveiled in April of 2022. Kids of color can be more prone to skin conditions like eczema, hyperpigmentation, and dryness. And so, as PROUDLY says, they need “extra-special stuff for [their] extra-special skin.”

Pro Tip: Reviewers say their products are also great for mature skin!

And you won’t be surprised to hear that the power couple’s company is about so much more than moisturizers (although people are seriously and rightfully in love with those). They are focused on creating a community both within their diversely-owned and operated company and with families with kids of color (shout out to their blog!).

PROUDLY is also focused on their environmental and charitable impact, using sustainable packaging and donating to diaper banks. Because, yes, they’re the best fam. Can you tell we’re obsessed? We’re not the only ones. Shoppers have been raving about PROUDLY’s products since Day 1. Related story Shoppers ‘Don’t Need Concealer’ After Using These $17 Eye Masks That Victoria Beckham Called Her ‘Favorite’

Image: PROUDLY

PROUDLY’s body butter happens to be a fan favorite on the SheKnows team. And for good reason! The shea butter blend is super (some might even say ultra) moisturizing and the light vanilla scent is such a welcomed bonus. Shoppers say they will “100% buy it again” and that it works great on sensitive skin.

Ultra-Rich Body Butter $12.99 Buy now

Image: PROUDLY

The baby oil is also beloved (noticing a trend), and don’t let the name fool you! Even older shoppers loved how this replenishing formula left their aging skin hydrated and glowing. It can be used in a moisturizing routine, as a pre-bath massage oil, or even as part of a cradle crap treatment.

“My nephew was struggling with cradle cap,” one Target shopper said. “I bought this for my sister-in-law to use and it’s worked wonders. [It] helped loosen the flakes. She combed them out. Then washed and exfoliated with a soft wash cloth. Lastly reapplied a little oil to keep the scalp healthy and nourished. Got about 95% of it gone in the first use. And I can pronounce all 5 ingredients.”

Baby Nourishing Oil $11.99 Buy now

Ta-da! Yet another product we’ll be stealing from our little ones. Because even adults can enjoy a baby calming spray. Just lightly spray this in baby’s nursery or spritz your own linens and be surrounded by a spa-like scent.

“I have a fussy baby and needed something to help soothe and calm her cries and help her sleep soundly,” one reviewer wrote. “I could immediately see a change in her behavior…It has a mild scent that really seemed to soother her and calm her down … Definitely recommend this for anyone who need something to help calm and soothe their baby during nap or bedtime routines!”