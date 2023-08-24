North West Steals a Throwback Look From Kanye West & Looks So Much Like Him in a New TikTok Video

North West is channeling her inner Yeezy in a new TikTok, and we are mesmerized! The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a new TikTok from Japan wearing one of West’s old outfits, and the resemblance to her dad is uncanny.

“Living life in Tokyo,” the video posted to Kardashian and North’s joint TikTok was captioned. In It, North wears an orange-and-blue striped Ralph Lauren polo shirt over a green button down paired with jeans and long chain necklace.

In the video, she walks down the street in Tokyo lip-synching to “American Boy” by Estelle (which, BTW, features a verse from Ye). The video also features Kardashian, her friend, and North’s friend, but we can’t get over North’s fit. She looks just like her dad did when he appeared on TRL in 2004.

North seems to enjoy transforming into her rapper dad. In Jan. 2023, she put on a black hoodie and a black beanie to cover her hair, then used makeup to make herself look exactly like West. In the video, she pretends to sing to his song “Bound,” and you can definitely tell she is her father’s daughter.

North has also worn his clothes before, like last July, when she was photographed in West’s blue Pastelle varsity jacket at Paris Couture Fashion Week, per PEOPLE. This seems to be part of Kardashian’s commitment to not influence her kids when it comes to their dad.

In a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about co-parenting North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with West.

“The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to handle it,” she said about West’s antisemitic comments and other recent problematic behavior. “I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids. Your instinct is to be like, ‘Wow I can never talk to this person again.’ But then you think of your babies. And so I’m having a hard time figuring it out.”

She went on, “I am just in protection mode of my kids and just try to hide everything. It’s just hard for me to figure out, if they don’t know anything, why wouldn’t dad come over for dinner? Why isn’t dad at my things? That kills me. Because then I’m embarrassed that people are going to say something at a game or a function. Is it safe? Is it dangerous? I just don’t know what to do. So I’ve been managing it the best way that I know how because I want my kids to see a healthy dad. It’s just a lot.”

Right now, though, the SKIMS founder has been having a fun time in Japan with her eldest daughter. She recently shared a video of North’s impressively long braids, and their TikTok is full of their adventures including eating at Wagyu Mafia, playing in a room filled with huge glowing balls, and playing jump rope with North’s hair.

