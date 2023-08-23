Kim Kardashian Is Getting Dragged Online for Her Latest Video of Daughter North for the Most Ridiculous Reasons

There must be something in the water because mom shamers have been out in full force lately. Coco Austin got slammed for kissing her daughter (I know, right?), and now Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for letting her daughter North West express herself through her hair. The SKIMS founder shared a cute new video of her 10-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex Kanye West, and the comments are absolutely mystifying in their judgement.

“🇯🇵🏯🌊,” Kardashian captioned a video to Instagram yesterday, seemingly a throwback to her recent family vacation to Japan. In the video, North wears a dark blue robe, and her pink-and-black hair is done up in two very long braids that drag the ground. She walks away from the camera, showing off the long train of her hair as Kardashian says, “Look at these braids!” Then, North turns and gives a double peace sign to the camera before laughing. It’s super cute and innocent — and what little girl wouldn’t want to feel like Rapunzel for a day? And yet, people had big feelings about it.

“For what though like it’s literally dragging on the ground,” one person wrote, and over 1,200 people liked the comment. I’m sorry? Who cares! It’s just fun.

“You just let her do anything. She’s too young for all that,” someone else said. Too young for … hair? Sorry, I thought everyone played dress-up with clothes and hair as kids. Sure, I didn’t have professional extensions in, but I used to pretend long scarves were my hair growing up. It’s just innocent fun; I don’t understand all the hate.

“That is going to get filthy,” another said. One person wrote, “Cringe,” and another said, “Oh how ridiculous is that!!!”

People are apparently really mad about a 10-year-old’s hair for reasons that are completely ridiculous. Like one person who said, “Shes definitely gonna trip at some point.” Um, thanks for your helpful comment? I’m sure Kardashian had no idea that long hair could possibly make her daughter trip if she’s not careful, and your comment is the only thing that will save her from an epic face plant. Related story Khloé Kardashian Gets Into It With a 'Hater' Who Body-Shamed One of Her Sisters

Despite the onslaught of judgement on this cute video, The Kardashians star did receive some love, too.

“I love how she allows her to express herself,” one person commented. Someone else wrote, “Yasssss trendsetter Northie!🩷🖤”

“An icon 💞,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has received backlash for her parenting. In fact, when she took her kids North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, to Japan in April 2023, people came for her choice of restaurant.

The family went to the popular Hedgehog Café & Pet Store in Tokyo, where Kardashian shared videos of the kids petting hedgehogs and feeding them worms. People were mad, with comments including “Hedgehogs aren’t toys!” and “This is animal cruelty.”

I mean, c’mon. Do you really have nothing better to do online that judge someone for going to a tourist spot or getting their hair braided extra long? It’s exhausting at this point, people! No mom deserves this much hate — especially for absolutely no reason. Keep being an awesome mom, Kim — and don’t let the haters drag you down!

