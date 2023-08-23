Tom Brady Celebrates His Son in Sweet Birthday Tribute & Followers Can’t Get Over the Facial Feature They Have in Common

Milestone birthdays are always emotional for parents, and even twice-retired football legend Tom Brady isn’t immune. Brady shared a tearjerking post on Instagram to celebrate his son John “Jack” Moynahan’s 16th birthday.

“16 years of joy with [the] ( sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc 🥰❤️) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for,” Brady captioned his post. “You have changed our lives since the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life.”

The post included a selfie of him with Jack — who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — and pictures of Jack with his siblings Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 10 — who Brady shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Image: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

“Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit 😬😂….hahahaha ….I’m gonna make sure I’m off the road 😁😂😁😂😁😂❤️❤️❤️,” Brady joked.

And while there were lots of happy birthday messages in the comments, followers really couldn’t believe how much the father and son look like each other and the main feature they have in common.

“Jawline genes are CRAZY,” one person said in a comment that got more than 3.9K likes. Related story Gisele Bündchen Fuels Joaquin Valente Romance Rumors After This Very Chivalrous Gesture

“Straight up chad jawline aesthetics.”

“Tom Brady’s son looks more like Tom Brady than Tom Brady looks like Tom Brady.”

Bündchen also shared a sweet post for Jack, opening with a photo of her holding him when he was an adorable, two-toothed toddler, and ending with a photo of them standing back-to-back, and he is clearly taller than her.

“Happy birthday Jack! I can’t believe that you are turning 16! I remember when you were just a little peanut and now you are towering over me. I am so lucky to have you in my life and I will always be here for you no matter what! Love you so much!❤️”

We’re so glad to see they have such a special, lasting bond even after Brady and Bündchen’s tumultuous divorce. Happy sweet 16, Jack! It’s clear you have a lot of love around you. And soon you’ll have a driver’s permit in your hand. What a way to celebrate!

Before you go, check out these unconventional parenting styles celebrities use to raise their kids.

