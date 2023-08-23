Ashley Olsen’s Full House Family Welcomes Her to Motherhood: ‘The Baby Had a Baby!’

Ashley Olsen is thick in the throes of new motherhood, as she secretly welcomed a baby boy named Otto with husband Louis Eisner a few months ago. And now her Full House co-stars have one important message for her that shows us just how much love this TV family has for each other.

On Tuesday’s episode of the How Rude, Tanneritos podcast, hosts Andrea Barber (who played Kimmy Gibbler) and Jodie Sweetin (who played Stephanie Tanner) excitedly welcomed Olsen (who played Michelle Tanner with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen) to the mom club.

“I just heard this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby. That blows my mind,” Barber, who is mom to Tate, 19, and Felicity, 16, with ex Jeremy Rytky, said on the podcast. Sweetin agreed, “The baby had a baby!”

“I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby. She’s a 37-year-old woman, I realize that,” Sweetin continued. “But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid. It’s like, ‘Ah, it’s happening!’”

Aww! Seeing them act as a real family — even after decades after the hit ‘90s sitcom aired — gives us such a warm, fuzzy feeling (not unlike one of Uncle Jesse’s sweet pep-talks). Despite Ashley and Mary-Kate not reprising their joint role as Michelle for the 2016 return of Fuller House, the former co-stars have no ill will toward each other, and it’s so heartwarming to see their love carry on.

So far, Olsen has kept mum about her new addition, but sources confirmed the baby news to TMZ, adding that she is "ecstatic" over the birth of her baby boy. We can only hope that one day we will get to see a glimpse of the little one!

Sweetin, who is mom to Zoie, 15, with ex Cody Herpin, and Beatrix, 12, with ex Morty Coyle, acknowledged that the new family of three will keep their new baby “private for sure,” and made sure to send her well-wishes.

“I want to wish them well,” Sweetin added. “Welcome to motherhood!”

Sweetin and Barber’s joint encouragements to Ashley reminds us of the wise words of Michelle Tanner: “You got it, dude!” And with a family like the Full House family always there to support her, we know Olsen will be an amazing mom!

