Brittany Mahomes Shared the Secret to Sterling’s Shiny, Silky Curls & It Starts With This $6 Conditioner

We talk a lot about Sterling Mahomes’ style. And rightfully so! She has perfect game day outfits, adorable birthday party looks … and a $4,800 Chanel bag. This toddler is known for switching it up, but the one constant with each outfit is that her beautiful curls are perfectly styled, usually clipped back with bows or up in a high pony. The young blonde has these seriously luscious locks that make us so jealous, and we’re not even ashamed to say it. Yes, we are envious of — and have been wanting to replicate — the flawless curls of a 2-year-old.

Lucky for us, mom Brittany Mahomes recently did a Q&A on her Instagram story and revealed the secret to achieving Sterling-level locks when one follower asked, “Products for Sterling’s hair? Her curls are so beautiful.”

It just takes two things: “Water and this,” the co-owner of the Kansas City Current said. She then posted a photo of Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils Quench Moisture Intensive Leave-In Conditioner. The conditioner is designed for people with natural curls, coils, and waves. It’s formulated with shea butter, extra virgin olive oil, and marshmallow root which gives hair great slip (helping it not get tangled) and keeps it moisturized without making it feel heavy.

More than 23K Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this conditioner and it’s currently nearly 50% off. Need we say more?

“IDK where this has been my whole life,” one Amazon shopper said in her glowing 900-word review. “I have hair that belongs to a witch … If not conditioned it feels almost like straw, no joke. My hair now feels sooooo soft. The fact that this item is so affordable makes the product THAT MUCH BETTER.”

“My hair has never felt softer, it’s not frizzy, or greasy 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 and it really helped to bring out the natural curl pattern in my edges and the looser waves in the rest of my hair that I generally have to wrangle into submission with rollers to control the frizz and shrinkage,” someone else said. “There is less shrinkage when it air dries and my hair was instantly a lot longer as well! My ends are soft and moisturized and my hair in general is full with lots of body but it’s so much more tame. Also, almost no hair fall or breakage has occurred when combing wet or dry since using!😮 This is shocking because I have a TON of hair and for my whole life every time I’ve combed it my comb is FULL of hair, but not any longer.🥰”

