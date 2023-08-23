Alexis Ohanian Will ‘Never Forget’ Introducing Daughter Olympia To Baby Adira & The Sweet Photos Say It All

ICYMI: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second daughter, and we could not be happier for their family of four. The couple announced the baby’s birth on social media yesterday and they shared her beautiful name: Adira River Ohanian. Adira has Arabic roots and means “strong,” which is super fitting for the daughter of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

We know all of Williams’s and Ohanian’s loved ones (and their many fans) are so excited to welcome Adira, but it looks like there’s one family member who might be the happiest of all. Adira’s big sister Olympia. Ohanian posted two photos of the 5-year-old meeting the newborn and they’re truly heart-melting. The co-founder of Reddit held Adira — swaddled in her hospital blanket — in front of Olympia who stared lovingly at her little sis, resting her hand (with bright blue nail polish!) gently on the baby’s head. In the next, Olympia has both hands on her chest, in an adorable, “Oh my god!” kind of way.

“I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” he wrote in his emotional caption in which he also said his house is “teaming with love.”

“A happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” the dad of two said. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏”

How sweet! Not only is Williams the greatest tennis player of all time, but her husband thinks she is the greatest mother of all time. We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Olympia was also so sweet in the TikTok video announcing Adira’s birth and the photo Williams posted on Instagram, kissing her sister and smiling proudly. Related story Serena Williams Just Announced the Birth of Her Baby With a Heart-Melting New Video

“olympia is the proudest big sis 💙 congrats!” the official Instagram account for Facebook wrote on Williams’ IG post.

“Olympia is my mood too 🥰🧁💕🥰🫶,” a follower said.

“Congratulations Mom, Dad and big Sis!!” another wrote, and we’ve been thinking the same thing.

Congrats to the family of four and congrats to Olympia for having a new best friend who we know she will love fiercely. Here’s to all the adorable moments between them to come!