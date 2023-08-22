Serena Williams Just Announced the Birth of Her Baby With a Heart-Melting New Video

Serena Williams is officially a mom of two! The tennis legend and husband Alexis Ohanian just announced the birth of her baby girl in the sweetest new video and pictures starring their daughter Olympia, 5, and we couldn’t be happier for her.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote on TikTok today.

Ohanian shared more details of the birth on Instagram, including the baby’s name! “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” he wrote. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful.”

He went on, “@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.” We are crying, it’s so sweet!

The Reddit founder added a quote that seems to have inspired the beautiful baby name: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Ohanian included sweet pictures of Olympia holding Adira, and she looks so happy! He also shared a family photo that was taken at the same time as Williams' heart-melting TikTok video.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

The clip starts off with Ohanian sitting at a table on his computer. Williams, wearing a Barbiecore pink shirt and skirt, walks up to him and puts her hand on his shoulder before sitting next to him. He leans in to give his wife a kiss, and then Olympia bounds up to sit next to her mama. She’s wearing a pink dress and leans in for a big hug. The happy family is just chilling before Williams puts up a finger like she forgot something and walks off camera. A moment later, she comes back holding a newborn baby!

The baby is wrapped up in a blanket in Williams’ arms, as she sits back down. Olympia leans forward to hug her baby sister, and our hearts are melted. It’s so sweet! At the end, she shared a few Polaroids of the family of four, with Olympia beaming. She is already a proud big sis!

“Congratulations on the birth of your bundle of joy. beautiful family,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Awwww the family is so beautiful! Congratulations! I love little Olympia’s posing! 💖”

We are so excited for the family of four!

