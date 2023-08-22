Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Wears an Adorable Matching Outfit With Her Baby Doll & Our Hearts Are Bursting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ daughter Malti has her own mini-me, and we are obsessed with the adorable picture! The 19-month-old wore matching floral outfits with her American Girl doll, and it’s so cute to see her acting like a tiny mommy.

“August magic 🪄❤️✨,” Chopra Jonas captioned a new series of photos on Instagram, tagging photographer Nicolas Gerardin for many of the photos. The first few are fashion shots of Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas but slide four is all about their daughter Malti. The little girl is sitting on a bed, dressed in a white-and-pink floral jumpsuit with ruffled sleeves and a tiny pink bow. She wears a headband with a red bow over her dark brown hair. In the photo, she’s reaching over to put a matching red bow headband on her baby doll’s head, who is dressed in the same jumpsuit. See the heartwarming photo HERE.

Other pictures from the carousel show how much Malti is already a tiny style influencer like her famous parents. In one, she looks out the window and shows off her jean jacket, which is embroidered with a big letter “M.” In another, she sits on the floor in a stylish ruffled jumpsuit as she plays with toys with a family member.

The last three photos show a family outing with the Citadel star and “Wings” singer. Malti is holding her parents’ hands as she walks in the middle of them down the street wearing a little gray romper with a matching bucket hat. They make it to Central Park, where Jonas holds his little daughter in a basket. In the last one, Chopra Jonas is in full mom mode with a fanny pack, backpack, and water bottle bag strapped to her chest, as she helps Malti climb some rocks at the park. It’s just your regular family hangout!

While @nickjonas & @priyankachopra's daughter baby, Malti, might not catch her dad's full concert, she's got a favorite thing about touring with dad that every toddler parent can relate to! 🎸🎤



Jonas commented on the photos, “😍😍😍.”

"Why is Nick holding her in a basket in Central Park? 😂🤍 that's the cutest most randomest thing," another person commented.

One person wrote, “M’s jacket >> fashion icon already ☝🏽.” No arguments here!

Many others couldn’t get enough of Malti matching with her baby doll. “MM and her doll have matching outfits!!??!! omg why is this the cutest thing i have ever seen 😭😭😭,” one person wrote.

