Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Adorably Points Out Wombats & Wallabies in a Never-Before-Seen Video

Sure, we could watch a nature documentary on Disney+ or Google “what is a wallaby” if we’re curious about Australian wildlife (hint: check out the picture above), but we’d much rather learn all about it from the adorable Grace Irwin. Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s 2-year-old daughter is the cutest little tour guide during a trip to Tasmania — and the touching throwback video is so delightful we won’t be able to stop smiling all day.

“This video makes my heart happy,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star captioned a video on Instagram yesterday. “A little #flashback of our time in Tasmania, Grace spotting wildlife on all our walks.”

The video starts with Grace all bundled up with pink pants, a pink floral puffer jacket, and boots (and her trusty elephant toy!) walking around outside with her parents. “Off we go!” she says in the cutest little toddler voice. We’d follow this little girl anywhere!

The highlight clip shows the whole Irwin family, including Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, as they explore Tasmania. Grace is, predictably, the highlight of the whole video, as she makes her stuffed animals jump, runs around with her family, and splashes in a little stream. The best parts are when she points out wombats and wallabies — “brown and grey wombat,” she says at one point — which would have made her grandfather, the late Steve Irwin so proud. Her tiny voice, her confidence, her pure joy — it’ll melt your heart!

Fans were touched by this sweet video. One person commented, “Grace saying ‘wallaby’ warmed my whole soul 🥹.”

"How amazing to be seeing the world all over again through her eyes. One of the best part is becoming a parent," someone else shared.

Another person wrote, "Little words from the little human. Can't wait to hear her giving me animal facts for the first time! Let's go Irwin family!" Uh, same! She needs her own show, ASAP.

“How amazing to be seeing the world all over again through her eyes. One of the best part is becoming a parent,” someone else shared.

The Irwins often visit Tasmania, which is an island state of Australia located about 150 miles south of the mainland. The first time was in Nov. 2021, when Grace was just 7 months old. “I’m tremendously grateful that we were able to share the wild beauty of Tasmania with Grace,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “She had the best time hiking with us and exploring Cradle Mountain National Park.”

They went again back in May 2022, where Bindi shared a highlight clip of the trio walking along the beach, playing in the rain, and exploring the wilderness. She simply captioned it, “Tasmania 2022 💙.” Powell commented on the cute video, writing, “Making the best memories❤️.”

Their latest trip to Tasmania was in July 2023. “Snow #adventures in Tasmania…” Bindi captioned a video, which showed Grace and the fam happily hiking through snowy mountains and pretending to be penguins. The family always seems to have such a great time together, it’s easy to see why they keep going back. If we had a tour guide as adorable as Grace, we would too!

