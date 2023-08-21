Sterling Mahomes’ $8 Water Bottle Has A Secret Snack Compartment & Parents Are Obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As people who are deeply attached to our emotional support water bottles, we’ve started paying closer attention to the vessels that kids drink out of and which they can’t be without. Of course, there is the natural progression of hydration milestones that most kids hit. First it’s the baby bottle, then it’s the sippy cup, then it’s the straw cup, then the water bottle, then sneaking sips from your water bottle, then a new water bottle because they lost that first one. *Sigh*

In a recent Instagram story from Brittany Mahomes, we see that her 2-year-old daughter Sterling Mahomes has entered the straw cup phase. And we’re not surprised to see that this super cool toddler has a super cool straw cup. Sterling — who Brittany shares with husband Patrick Mahomes — was drinking from Munchkin’s SnackCatch & Sip (available on Amazon and at Target) which is basically a straw cup with a secret snack compartment built in. The compartment sits between the water cup and the leakproof lid which has a hole for the straw and silicone flaps for toddlers to stick their hand in and grab their snack of choice.

Plus, each part is top-rack dishwasher safe. Cue the angels singing!

Brittany and Sterling aren’t the only fans of the SnackCatch & Sip which is sold in 2-packs of pink and blue. Parents across retailers were raving about this hybrid product.

“These are awesome cups for road trips or around the house,” one Target shopper said. “Our kids love them, and I love that they help minimize some of the mess and the soft straw.”

“Must have for your little ones,” an Amazon reviewer said. “This water cup/snack holder is fantastic and I always get compliments on how cool it is for my 1.5-year-old toddler. Not to mention my little guy loves it too. He sips and snacks when we’re on the go. Great cup, no leaks and hold a nice little portion of snacking food for him. 10 out of 10 recommend!”

