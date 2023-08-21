Angelina Jolie’s Latest Outing With Daughter Vivienne Proves Her Mom Is Her Ultimate Style Inspo

Angelina Jolie recently went on a mother-daughter date with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne, and the duo’s matching look proves how much the teen looks up to her famous mama.

The two were photographed leaving Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Broadway in Times Square on Saturday night, wearing twinning beige pants. The Eternals star wore a matching beige blazer and pants, which she paired with beige flats, black sunglasses and an oversized purse. Vivienne had her long brown hair pulled back in a ponytail, and wore her beige pants with a purple shirt tucked in. She paired hers with blue Converse sneakers.

Although the looks were totally different, you can tell that Vivienne is influenced by her famous mama (just like we are!). See the photos from Daily Mail HERE.

The Maleficent star shares Vivienne and kids Knox, 14, Shiloh, 17, Zahara, 18, Pax, 19, and Maddox, 22, with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Recently, Jolie announced that Vivienne is going to be her mom’s volunteer assistant for the musical The Outsiders, which is an adaption of S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s film of the same name.

“Viv reminds me of my mother [actress Marcia Lynne ‘Marcheline’ Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in a statement. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Who knows? Maybe this outing to the theatre was a little research for the duo! Whether it was for work or play, they looked absolutely fabulous!

