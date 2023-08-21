David Beckham’s Daughter Harper Helps Her Dad Channel His Inner Cowboy as the Beckhams Take Nashville

The Beckhams are known for being totally posh (David Beckham did marry Posh Spice, after all). So when the famous British family decided to vacation in Nashville after Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC for the Leagues Cup, we didn’t know what to expect. Will David and Victoria walk their runway-ready ‘fits around Music City? Or will they embrace the country life?

As it turns out, David is going full cowboy, thanks to the help of his 12-year-old daughter Harper. She recently helped him pick out some cowboy boots, and the photos are everything.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are so proud of their daughter for this! ⚽ https://t.co/fPRfmw3iJH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 13, 2023

“When In Nashville first stop …. Cowboy boots for @davidbeckham 🤠,” Victoria wrote on Instagram, adding that the whole experience was “(not as easy as it looks🥴).”

In the first photo, Harper wears a white tank top with denim shorts as she leans over to help her dad put on a cowboy boot. David is dressed in a black t-shirt with jeans, as he slipped off his white shoes to try on the brown leather boots. His face looks pained as he tries to squeeze his foot into the tight-fitting boots. They do get more comfortable with time, but trying on those first stiff boots can be a challenge!

The fashion designer wrote about the rest of her plans in her caption. “Followed by BBQ lunch then vinyl shopping with @cruzbeckham x,” she wrote. Cowboy boots, vinyls, and BBQ? They really are getting the full southern treatment!

In another photo, Harper poses in front of a unique Wonder Woman painting, surrounded by license plates on the wall. She looks so grown up with her long blonde hair in soft curls down her shoulders. Another photo shows David wearing a cowboy hat as he soaks up the Nashville sun. He seems to be fully embracing the cowboy life!

“How beautiful is Harper 💗,” one person commented. Another wrote, “He was born for that hat. Is there anything he doesn’t look good in?”

“You guys are so American now 🙌🙌,” another joked.

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

On Saturday, Victoria posted several photos after the Inter Miami win. “Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!!” she wrote. “We couldn’t be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven.”

The game was attended by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, as well as Harper and Cruz Beckham, 18. The couple are also parents to Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20, who did not appear in the photos.

Last night, Victoria gave an update on the boots saga on her Instagram Stories. “We couldn’t get him out of the boots …” she wrote. “Had to bring in some help!! 🤠” So, maybe David is not fully ready to be a cowboy just yet … but if the Beckhams spend a little more time in Nashville, he’ll be a natural before you know it.

