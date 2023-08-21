Fans Are Saying Chrissy Teigen Is Out Here ‘Collecting John Legends’ After Her Latest Family Pics

After almost a decade of marriage, Chrissy Teigen has achieved the unthinkable: created her own personal collection of mini John Legends! Teigen shares four children with the “All of Me” singer, and her latest family photos have fans calling her out for collecting tiny versions of her husband — and they aren’t wrong!

The Cravings author shared a series of family photos over the weekend, simply captioned with, “💩.” (Hey, we get it — poop is just a regular part of parenthood!) The photos include shots of all four of her and Legend’s kids: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 7 months, and Wren, 2 months.

Why aren't fans loving this as much as we are?

https://t.co/UAf3s0K89i — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 12, 2023

In the first picture, Teigen holds her youngest babies on her lap. Esti smiles at the camera in pink pajamas and Wren is laidback in animal-print PJs (with his wild hair sticking straight up!). Other moments from the weekend include a baby music class, with Esti playing the drums, a shot of Luna posing in a Fendi workout outfit, and a picture of Teigen with Luna and Miles wearing matching red and yellow shirts to support his game.

My favorite picture is the last one, where a worn-out Wren sleeps on his mama’s chest dressed in a brown sleeper. The family’s dog is sitting right next to the baby, with one long ear draped over the newborn’s back. It might just be the cutest baby-and-dog photos we’ve ever seen!

Of course, the common theme throughout the whole post was how much all the Stephens’ kids look like their dad. “Over there collecting John Legends,” one person wrote, garnering over 800 “likes”.

Jessie J commented, “I liked this twice.” Related story Angelina Jolie’s Latest Outing With Daughter Vivienne Proves Her Mom Is Her Ultimate Style Inspo

“The last photo with the dog ear just broke me emotionally on a multitude of levels,” another said, and yeah, same.

This comment summed it all up: “Just a momma loving her family to the fullest ❤️.” (And if her family just so happens to all look like John Legend, well, no complaints there!)

Photo credit: APEX / MEGA APEX / MEGA

Earlier this month, Teigen and Legend took their crew on a vacation, where they enjoyed time in the sun and water. “Our first vacation as a family of six. So far, so great!” the Grammy winner captioned a series of photos. They also built Legos together and seem to have a relaxing getaway, which honestly sounds like a dream.

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who welcomed their babies via surrogate.

