Chad Michael Murray Welcomes Baby No. 3 & She Has the Most Incredible Birthmark We’ve Ever Seen

Chad Michael Murray was our teen heartthrob, and now he’s making our hearts flutter for a different reason. He and his wife Sarah Roemer recently welcomed baby number 3, and she has the most beautiful birthmark to have ever existed. The picture he shared will melt your heart!

The baby girl, whose name has not been publicly announced, has a tiny perfect pink heart on her right shin according to the photo he shared on Instagram. It looks like something you would get tattooed it’s so perfect.

The One Tree Hill alum wrote, “So blessed and feeling so very grateful. We’ve added to our pack with our new little girl❤️.”

“The Odds on this as her birthmark must be 8 billion to 1 or close😂,” he joked, and we believe it! Most birthmarks just look like tiny blobs, but this one is incredible. It must mean that she is going to be a little sweetheart!

“Thank you all for so much love and warmth with our baby news:),” Michael Murray added. “Everyone’s healthy and loved. #LoveBig #Family #FamilyLife #Baby #wolfpack Thank you God 🙌.”

Many people were amazed by this little cutie. Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Congratulations!"

Hilarie Burton said, “That’s one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen!”

“Awwww welcome sweet baby girl ! So happy for your whole fam❤️❤️❤️❤️,” actress Rachael Harris wrote.

The 41-year-old and Roemer are parents to a son, 8, and a daughter, 6, whose names haven’t been revealed. On July 8, the Sullivan’s Crossing star announced his baby news with a bump picture of Roemer. “Baby #3 loading… ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram. “Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It’s been a bit since we had one.”

Roemer recently posted about the arrival of the couple’s baby as well. “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love! 🫶🏻 💕Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray” We are so happy for the family of five!

