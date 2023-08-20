Experts Think King Charles III’s Upcoming Olive Branch May Be a Subtle Snub at Lilibet Diana

So amid King Charles III’s many reported olive branches to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, experts think another could be in the near future, but with one, rather confusing, caveat. Let us explain: Royal expert and author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort Angela Levin says Charles may invite the Sussexes over, but maybe leave Lilibet Diana off the guest list.

For those that don’t know: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children together named Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet Diana, 2. It’s been speculated that neither of Harry or Meghan’s kids has spoken to anyone back in the UK for years. Archie was born in the UK, so the in-laws got to meet him as a baby, but since Harry and Meghan left in 2020, they haven’t brought their children back.

Levin said, per OK, that Charles may invite Harry and Archie, but may leave Meghan and Lilibet off the list. “He could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now, and he could see his cousins,” she said. “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there.”

Many speculate that Lilibet would be too young to travel, despite CNN and many other outlets confirming that children can fly as young as two weeks old due to flight regulations.

Another reason for speculation is that Archie would get more out of it, and enjoy playing with his older cousins Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

As many know, Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, and were later married in 2018. They share two children together named Archie, born in May 2019, and Lilibet Diana, born in June 2021.

