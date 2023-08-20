Tamera Mowry’s Kids Aden & Ariah Look Like Twins in These Scenic Family Photos

Tamera Mowry’s kids have us seeing double!

On Aug 19, the You Should Sit Down for This author shared a series of photos from their illuminating family journey overseas to her Instagram. She shared the touching family photos with the caption reading, “London, England you were a dream! Nothing like getting the chance to travel with family. If you get the chance to go. Just do it! The lessons, the respect for different cultures, and cuisine are life-learning experiences the kids will never forget. Love my family. Forever grateful. ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #familytravel #england.”

So let’s talk about the first photo, because her kids Ariah and Aden look like twins here! We know there’s a multi-year age difference between the two, but they are the perfect blend of their parents, and look almost identical to one another. And plus, they look so happy on the soccer field, and that just warms our hearts!

Now as for the rest of the photos, we get a full family photo that is so adorable in front of the Oakham School, along with pics of Aden’s team, a super-sweet mother-son selfie, another super-sweet photo with the iconic father-son duo, and another heartwarming selfie of Tamera with her son Ariah.

We end the post with another pic of Aden and Ariah looking so happy together, a radiant selfie from Tamera, and one more sassy selfie of Tamera with Aden.

Truly, this did look like the trip of a lifetime!

For those that don’t know, the Twitches star and her husband of 12 years Adam Housley have two children together named Aden John Tanner, 10, and Ariah Talea, 8.

