Rumer Willis’ ‘Wes Anderson’-Inspired Nursey for Daughter Louetta Has Us Taking Notes

Did you really think Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter Rumer Willis wouldn’t set up the coolest nursery for her daughter Louetta?

In a dual post with Crate and Kids posted on Aug 10 to her Instagram, the Sorority Row star shared a series of photos of Louetta’s nursery. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Baby Louetta is one lucky lady! Swipe for a peek inside @rumerwillis’ cozy nursery designed with @crateandkids. ‘I wanted to create an entire world for Lou’s imagination to run wild—Wes Anderson by way of Havana,’ said Rumer. ‘I just wanted lots of color and whimsy and magic, like what my mom instilled in us in our own childhood home.’”

Now, as you can see, Louetta’s room is a warm-toned, Wes Anderson-inspired dream that’s full of character, symmetry, and stripes.

“I’m not a frilly person, though my daughter might end up being that way at some point,” Rumer explained to Architectural Digest. “I just wanted to work with a lot of color because it’s not something I normally do. A lot of the rest of my house is really beautiful, neutral tones, but I wanted her room to have just a sense of fun and wonder and almost like you’re being transported into this different world.”

Throughout the photos, we see such sweet details of the room like the guitar hanging on the wall named “Baby,” minimalist animal art, a beige hot air balloon light, a yellow and blue bed with a bedframe that matches the crib’s design, stuffed animals, and more.

We’ve seen some pretty cool nurseries over the years, but this one may be one of the coolest (and most colorfully synched up) ones we’ve seen in quite some time.

On April 2023, Willis and Derek Wichard Thomas welcomed their daughter named Louetta.

In a previous interview with People, Rumer talked about how she always knew she wanted to be a mom. “It’s like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like ‘Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,’ and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom,” she said. “And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy.”

