Drew Scott’s ‘Pool Time’ With Son Parker Shows the Way He’s Already His Dad’s Lookalike

Delilah Gray
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Linda Phan and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal at Meredith, INC on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Plus Icon
Linda Phan and Drew Scott Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Meredith Corporation.

Drew Scott’s son Parker may already be his papa’s lookalike, and these photos have proved it to fans.

On Aug 19, the It Takes Two co-author shared a series of adorable photos to his Instagram. He shared the photos with the caption reading, “Pool time with P 🏊‍♂️💧.”

In the first photo, we see Scott smiling from ear to ear as he teaches Parker to use his feet while swimming, followed by another pic of their pool time, but with Parker chilling on his belly. We see a pic of Scott and Parker in twinning poses, adorably staring at one another before we end with a selfie of Scott looking lovingly at his son, who’s snuggly in his dad’s arms.

Now, these father-son photos are beyond adorable, but they show how Parker is already Scott’s little (or really not-so-little) twin. Not only is Parker already so tall like his papa, but he has his papa’s long, chocolate-brown hair!

It may stay this way or go darker like his superstar mom Linda Phan, but either way, it’s so sweet to see!

Scott and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after. They later married in 2018. After 12 years together, they welcomed their son Parker James, 1, in May 2022, specifically on their fourth wedding anniversary.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, he talked about how fatherhood has made him incredibly patient. “Being a parent, you really start to get more patience quickly,” he said. They all make fun of me — I’m an efficiency guy, I’m always showing up on time and everything. It’s not my schedule anymore. It’s Parker’s schedule. I have to learn to just chill with it.”

Before you go, check out all the times Drew Scott and Linda Phan gave a glimpse into life with their son, Parker.

