Tia Mowry’s Daughter Cairo’s First Dance Recital Has a Super-Special Connection to Her Mama

Tia Mowry’s daughter Cairo just had a darling dance recital, and the details about the event make it even more sweet! On Aug 19, the Sister Sister alum shared a heartwarming compilation video on her Instagram of her little dancing superstar-in-the-making.

She shared the video with the caption reading, “I went to my baby Cairo’s first dance recital! She did SO well and had so much fun, and I loved every single second of it. It was such a special, full circle moment for me as a mom to see her performing @officialdadance since I was also directed by Debbie in 2006!”

She added, “Thank you again @therealdebbieallen 🫶🏽 my little Cairo had an absolute BLAST!”

Before we get into Cairo showing off her dance moves, can we talk about how she’s going to the same dance studio her mom went to in 2006?! That’s such a special connection they share, and it just adds another layer of sweetness to the event.

We start the video by seeing Cairo in her practice wear “four days before recital,” and Tia hyping up her daughter. We also see Cairo three days before and two days before with proud mama Tia saying Cairo looks like a “beautiful ballerina” (which she does), and saying she loves her hair, to which Cairo sweetly responds by saying, “I love your hair too!” Our hearts!

After a bout of nervousness, we then see Cairo rocking the spinning her mama requested!

Then comes recital day, where Cairo proudly shows off her African skirt, and Tia gets so excited to see her dancer perform! We then see a compilation video of Cairo performing multiple different dance numbers in different costumes, and absolutely rocking it! And we end by seeing her get her flowers, which is something we always adore seeing.

Mowry and her ex-husband Cory Hardrict have welcomed two children together named Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5. The Instant Mom star has been quite open about her motherhood journey — especially on the lessons she wants her kids to learn.

