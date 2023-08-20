Alyssa Milano & Her Lookalike Daughter Elizabella Look Like Princesses in This Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Alyssa Milano and her lookalike daughter Elizabella showed off their inner princesses during this rare red carpet-event, and we’re obsessed with the super-sweet pics!

On Aug 17, the Sorry Not Sorry author shared a series of photos from her latest outing to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Last weekend, Bella and I attended Hollywood Post 43’s 2023 Commander’s Ball where I was presented with the Honorary Colonel’s Award for my dedication to veterans and service members worldwide.”

Milano gave a brief history of the title, and discussed the other actors and actresses inducted like “Rita Hayworth, Jayne Mansfield, Ginger Rogers, Lana Turner, Dawn Wells, Marilyn Monroe, and Shirley Temple, to name a few.”

She ended by saying, “To say that I’m honored to be among these recipients is an understatement,” along with her acceptance speech.

In the first photo, we see Milano and her daughter in a sparkling dress, surrounded by super-stylish colleagues, followed by pics of Milano on stage accepting the award. We get another photo of Milano and Elizabella posing with colleagues, looking so darling in their dresses. We get a close-up of the two smiling from ear to ear as they hug in their sparkling dresses, with Elizabella in a pink fringe dress and Milano in a golden strapless number.

We end with another snapshot of Milano accepting her award and another mother-daughter photo on the red carpet, both looking like glowing princesses!

Now, we already knew the two were an adorable lookalike mother-daughter duo, but this red-carpet appearance proves they’re lookalike princesses while out on the town!

Milano and her husband Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo in 2011 and Elizabella in 2014.

She previously told EOnline about how she’s “much more confident now” after becoming a mother. She said she “realized [her] purpose,” adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is it! This is what life is. Even though I had a really full beautiful life beforehand, my life really began the day [Milo] was born.”

