Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Will Be Playing a Very Special Part in Her Upcoming Album

Delilah Gray
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Kelly Clarkson attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City.
Kelly Clarkson Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group.

We’re around a month away until Kelly Clarkson drops her long-awaited 10th studio album entitled chemistry, and while we’re chomping at the bit to hear all the power anthems, we just got word about a seriously sweet Easter egg that has everything to do with her daughter River Rose.

When the album drops on Sept 22, fans will notice a collaborator on her new song “you don’t make me cry.” Any guesses? Yup, you got it right, Clarkson’s daughter will be making a cameo, per People!

So, yes, Clarkson’s daughter River Rose is stepping into the world of music, and following in her mother’s footsteps already! Sept 22 can’t come here soon enough, because we seriously wanna hear the super-sweet mother-daughter duet.

For those who don’t know, Clarkson shares two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock: a daughter named River Rose, 9, and a son named Remington “Remy” Alexander, 7.

Only hours after the news broke, Clarkson took to Instagram to share another major update about her kids: they’re going to join her on stage in Las Vegas. She shared the photo on Aug 19 with the caption reading, “Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas ❤️ nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart.”

In the photo we see her two kiddos hugging, smiling from ear to ear, and looking as excited as can be before hitting the stage.

In a previous interview on the Audacy Check-In podcast in June 2023, Clarkson revealed that not only are her kids more into music, but there was one word River Rose wanted to sing in particular.

She said, “But she wanted to say ‘ass’ really. She was like, ‘Can I sing ‘ass?’ And I was like, ‘Only with me.’ I was like, ‘You can’t do this anywhere else.'”

Maybe she’ll say that word on the album? Either way, we can’t wait for their collaboration!

These celebrity kids want to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

