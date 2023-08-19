Rumer Willis’ Breastfeeding Selfie With Daughter Louetta Shows How She’s ‘More Confident Than’ She ‘Ever Imagined’

Motherhood looks so dang good on Rumer Willis, and this mystifying breastfeeding selfie proves it.

The Sorority Row star shared a seriously radiant snapshot of herself to honor her 25th birthday, saying “✨This is 35 ✨ Ridiculously Sunburnt and Feeding my Lou.”

She continued her loving post by talking about how on her 34th birthday, she found out she was pregnant with Lou and was “nervous and excited and felt so many tiny little butterflies in my belly.” Now, she’s so happy to “have her here now in my arms on this next trip around the ☀️ I feel every birthday wish I have ever had has come true ten fold. This past year has come with so much growth, so many challenges and fears to overcome but right along side more joy than I could ever imagine.”

“This new version of me is someone I love more than I ever thought I could. I feel more comfortable in my skin. More confident than I ever imagined,” she said. “I have known for so many years that being a mother would bring me into alignment with a divine purpose I have always felt and to known that my intuition was right has given me a trust within myself that I am so deeply grateful for.”

The new mom continued discussing how she’ll go into her 35th year of life, and how she’s “never felt more beautiful in my whole life.”

In the mesmerizing photo, we see Rumer looking so gorgeous as she breastfeeds her newborn daughter Louetta, looking so happy with her curly blonde locks down and showing off her stunning postpartum body!

On April 2023, Willis and Derek Wichard Thomas welcomed their daughter named Louetta.

In a previous interview with People, Rumer talked about how she always knew she wanted to be a mom. “It’s like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like ‘Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this,’ and it was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom,” she said. “And that just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy.”

