Vanessa & Natalia Bryant’s Chic Photoshoot Is a Touching Tribute to Kobe’s Legacy

Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant just teamed up for a chic, and ultra-touching photoshoot that’s the perfect tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

On Aug 17, Vanessa shared a series of photos of Natalia modeling a new look from Mamba & Mambacita Sports Fdn, in honor of Kobe’s birthday on Aug 23 and Mamba Day on Aug 24. She shared the series of photos with the caption reading, “@mambamambacitasports @nataliabryant and I wanted to give all the fans early access to our new Mamba Day collection (with Boucle detail) so that there’s a good chance you’ll be able to celebrate with us in the new collection just in time for Kobe’s birthday on 8/23 and Mamba Day on 8/24. Thank you guys for all the love and constant support 🖤🤍 #MambaForever #PlayGigisWay #MambaDay (Purchase by following the link in bio).”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the photo, we see supermodel-in-the-making Natalia proudly rocking the all-white Mamba Day sweater in front of a sunset-clad ocean, followed by multiple close-up shots of the boucle detailing in the sweater and matching white shorts. We then end the photoshoot with another snapshot of Natalia looking radiant while supporting her family’s cause.

Truly, we love seeing this mother-daughter duo whenever we can, whether it be twinning for a day out or for a great cause like this one.

Then, an exciting update happened: they completely sold out of the merch (and we’re sure they’re celebrating the overwhelming love and support they received from the new collection)! Related story Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Bianka & Capri Twinning in Tropical Dresses Is Too Cute To Miss

Vanessa shared another photo from the photoshoot with the caption reading, “We are so grateful to everyone for the overwhelming support of our now SOLD OUT ✨Mamba Day Collection✨Can’t wait to see you in it on Kobe’s birthday 8/23 and/or #MambaDay 8/24💜💛 Special thank you to @NataliaBryant for helping us out with this one! We appreciate all the love 🫶❤️🥰 #PlayGigisWay #MambaForever We would love to see you wear your gear. Please tag us with #MambaDay if you’d like us to post you in it. Thanks so much again!!!!!”

You can see the post and final photo HERE!

We see a photo of Natalia smiling from ear to ear, arms in the air as she and her family rejoice over the good news! Mark your calendars for the 23rd and 24th.

Vanessa and her late husband Kobe previously welcomed four beautiful daughters named Natalia, 20, Gianna Bryant, 13, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4. Tragically, Kobe and Gianna passed away suddenly on Jan. 26, 2020, after a helicopter crash that shocked the nation.

