Resurfaced Details Show the Major Way Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s 2 Kids Wildly Differ From One Another

While we know the dynamic of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children: with Prince George being the prim eldest, Princess Charlotte being the mini-peacemaker like her mother, and Prince Louis being the definition of a wildcard; we don’t know much about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids dynamic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s lives on the more quiet side, they have given hints here and there. And resurfaced comments show the major difference Archie and Lilibet have from one another!

During a private garden party in July 2021, Harry shared, per People, that Archie and Lilibet could not be more different at that point. “We’ve been lucky so far,” Harry said. “[Lilibet is] very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

A little over a year later, Harry gave a similar update while speaking at the WellChild Awards, saying, per People, “Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

Fast forward to now, and either they’re both energetic royal babies, or their dynamic is still the same. Either way, we’re sure Harry and Meghan have the energetic babies happy and entertained!

Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, and were later married in 2018. They share two children together named Archie, born May 2019, and Lilibet Diana, born June 2021.

