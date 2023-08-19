Parents Say This ‘Amazing’ $7 Pack of Silicone Pacifier Clips Is ‘Perfect for Teething Babies’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Teething can turn the sweetest, most mild-mannered baby into a monster. And it’s not their fault — it’s hard work growing teeth! Still, desperate parents need solutions to help soothe their little one’s sore gums, and these “amazing” silicone pacifier clips may just be the ticket.

The Slotic Silicone Pacifier Clips come in a four-pack of cute colors and are 20% off right now on Amazon. They work in the traditional sense, by clipping onto a baby’s shirt or bib on one end and fastening a pacifier or even a teether toy on the other. But they also double as another way for your baby to teeth! It’s designed with chew-friendly (read: food-grade) silicone beads that your baby can chomp on to relieve some pressure.

This $4 teething toy is a steal for any parent looking to calm down their little one during the teething period. https://t.co/F315ovqp7G — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 5, 2023

Another perk? The clips are made with plastic instead of a metal, so you don’t have to worry about rust from all the inevitable drool it will encounter.

One reviewer wrote that these are “perfect for teething babies.” They added, “Love these. Great to keep pacifiers off the ground but also a natural tool for my baby to grab and pop in his mouth for self soothing and teething. Also super durable so I just pop them in the sterilizer to keep them clean.”

Another wrote, “We don’t go anywhere without these clips. I swear he likes chewing this thing more than the binky itself!” That’s high praise!

Shop these silicone pacifier clips in shades of blue, brown, and pink, for just $7 for a four-pack. Your baby will thank you!

Slotic 4-Pack Silicone Pacifier Clips

Amazon

Make sure your baby has a teether on them at all times with these cute and safe silicone pacifier clips! The beads will feel good on sore gums, and they can also attach a pacifier or another teether one one side to give your baby options.

Slotic 4-Pack Silicone Pacifier Clips $7.99 $9.99 20% Off Buy now

