Kaley Cuoco’s Daughter Tildy Is the Cutest Little Lovebug Holding Her ‘Favorite Gift’

There has never been a happier baby than Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda “Tildy.” The 4-month-old is smiling ear-to-ear as she holds her “favorite gift,” and she is just the cutest fan girl we’ve ever seen!

“All her dreams have come true,” the Based on a True Story star wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Thank you @monettemoio & @seanymacd for her favorite gift ever😆.”

The gift in question? A framed Jonas Brothers picture, with Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas standing in front of pink-heart background. Tildy is dressed in a ruffly green outfit as she literally hugs the frame with the biggest wide-mouth grin you’ve ever seen. Who knew a baby could be this happy over a picture?! She has to be their number 1 fan, for sure.

In May, The Big Bang Theory alum first discovered her daughter’s love of the “Wings” singers. “So our baby apparently loves @jonasbrothers! First couch concert! 😂,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Tildy gazing in admiration at the Jonas Brothers performing on The TODAY Show. At one point, Tildy even puts her chin on her hand so she can fully relax and enjoy the performance.

“It’s the hand under the chin for me LOL,” Cuoco wrote in another caption.

And in case you thought a 4-month-old couldn't really love a boy band this much, think again. In a recent interview with Access, Cuoco said about her daughter, "She loves the Jonas Brothers. I'm really serious. Loves it. 'Sucker.' We play it for her when she cries, and she's like [widens eyes]."

“I thought it was a fluke, but I’ve done it a few times, and she [widens eyes] looks around. So she’s going to have to meet them one day. Her idols,” she added.

They are going on tour, so maybe Tildy will get the chance!

