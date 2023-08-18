The Italian sun is shining, the gorgeous blue water is beckoning, and the most glamorous mother-daughter duo are soaking it all up. Khloé Kardashian and her 5-year-old daughter True had a mini photo shoot in matching poppy-print Dolce & Gabbana dresses, and they completely nailed the mommy-and-me look!

“🤍L’amor che move il sol e l’altre stelle,” Kardashian captioned the post in Italian, before translating: “The love that moves the sun and the other stars.”🤍 So sweet!

In the first picture, the Good American founder and her daughter are standing on a pier wearing identical white dresses covered in red poppies and green stems. True’s dress hits above her knees, and she has paired it with comfortable white sandals. Kardashian’s dress is full length, as she leans down to give her daughter air kisses. She tagged their location as “Heaven,” and it’s easy to see why!

Other photos include the duo posting with hands on their hips and sunglasses on, sitting on an outdoor bench, and even going out on a paddleboat. True is impressively holding the oars, even with her bright pink cast on her arm.

Kardashian also shared more photos of their boat ride on her Instagram Stories, including one gorgeous shot where she is standing up on the boat to steer while True admires the beautiful water and trees surrounding them. It looks like the perfect getaway!

“Love these matching Mom and princess looks ❤️❤️❤️,” another wrote.

Vanessa Bryant commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kardashian shares True and son Tatum, 1, with ex Tristan Thompson. In April, she wrote a sweet tribute to her daughter on her birthday.

“True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years,” she wrote. “I must’ve done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls.”

She went on, “I’ve dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with.”

