Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Keeps One Essential Tool ‘at the Ready’ to Keep Her Family Stylish

Grace Irwin is ready for any style emergency her family might have. The 2-year-old daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell keeps one essential tool “at the ready” to help everyone look their best, and the pictures are so charming.

“Grace has her hairbrush at the ready to make sure we all look our best,” the Australia Zoo conservationist wrote on Instagram. “These are the little moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. ❤️”

Bindi shared several photos with her post, featuring herself, her mom Terri Irwin, Grace, and Powell. The three adults are wearing matching khakis as they sit on beach chairs in the sand, and Grace is looking adorable as always in a blue floral shirt over khaki pants. She holds a hairbrush in one hand and gives the camera a smile, showing off her beautiful curly brown hair — you can tell she knows how to use that brush!

Grace raises her hands in the air in another photo, and she puts one hand on her chest in the last, like even she can’t believe how adorable she is.

One person commented, “She is getting so big!! Such a little cutie ❤️.”

"I need to take Graces advice on the roadie hairbrush for myself," another quipped.

“Beautiful! And one must always be ready for their close up even out in Mother Nature!” someone else said. It’s so true!

Earlier this week, Bindi shared a touching photo of her and Grace out in wildlife on her Instagram Stories, per PEOPLE. In it, Bindi sits on a forest floor, staring out at the trees beyond. Grace, wearing a pink-and-white dress, sits on her mom’s lap, perfectly content in nature.

“Admiring the world’s magic with my sweet girl,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star captioned the sweet picture.

The Irwin family is so wholesome, we love seeing the world through their eyes — especially little Grace!

