Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Reportedly Being Pampered by Husband Travis Barker & All Men Need To Take Notes

Judging by her growing baby bump, Kourtney Kardashian is far along in her pregnancy. Which means she’s likely enjoying all those fun third trimester symptoms, like back pain, heartburn, lightning crotch, and more. (Unless she’s really, really lucky.) But to help with the pregnancy — and treat her like the queen she is — husband Travis Barker has reportedly been stepping up to pamper Kardashian, and we love to see it.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Travis has been loving taking care of her, helping with chores and watching the kids.” Yes, sir! That is the mark of a true man right there. Taking care of his wife, doing more than his fair share of housework, and helping raise their other kids (which include Kardashian’s kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, and Barker’s kids Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24)? Talk about the dream husband!

The Lemme founder is also taking care of herself, too. “Kourtney has loved this pregnancy, she worked so hard for it and thinks it could be her last, so she’s trying to lean into every aspect,” the source added. “Kourtney always watches what she eats, but she’s taking extra care with what she puts into her body.”

The Blink-182 drummer can’t always be with Kardashian to help her (all husbands should get time off work to help their pregnant wives, OK?), but, luckily, her kids can. An insider told Us Weekly in June that her kids are “surrounding” their mama when Barker is traveling for work.

“Even though [Travis Barker’s] not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family, and especially her kids,” the source said. “They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need.”

"It's a really special time in Kourtney and Travis's life, and they couldn't be more ecstatic," they added.

We love to see this close blended family working together ahead of the arrival of baby number 7!

