Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Tildy Is Pretty in Pink as She Reaches a New Milestone

Kaley Cuoco’s baby Matilda “Tildy” is a mini fashionista! The Based on a True Story star recently shared photos of her 4-month-old daughter’s latest milestone, and she is the cutest little pink princess.

“Someone couldn’t believe she was wearing shoes for the first time lol,” Cuoco wrote over the video on her Instagram Stories yesterday, which PEOPLE has screenshotted HERE.

Tildy is wearing pink ballet slippers with a bowtie over the ankle, which matches her pink ruffled onesie that has embroidered ballet slippers over the chest. In the clip, Tildy looks down to admire her ‘fit — as she should! She is pretty in pink and has never been cuter!

Cuoco welcomed Tildy with partner Tom Pelphrey in March, and since then, they have posted the sweetest updates about their daughter. Earlier this month, Tildy reached another new milestone: eating solid foods for the first time!

The Big Bang Theory alum shared several snaps of Tildy with mashed purple fruit all around her mouth and a wide-eyed expression on her face. “Shocked she’s been missing out ….” Cuoco captioned one photo on her Instagram Stories. In another, she wrote, “Throw away the bottles, people ….”

Back in April, Tildy got to share a special moment with her mom when she met her horses! "Finally Tildy met her barn friends today!" the Meet Cute star wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with several pictures of Tildy looking a little confused as her mom held her in one hand and petted the horses in another. Luckily, the baby seemed to bond with one horse named Carlata, who snuggled against Cuoco's neck as Tildy gazed sweetly back.

Tildy is growing up too fast, but we love seeing all these precious milestones she’s hitting! Who knows? Maybe one day she’ll be an equestrian, or a foodie, or ballerina — or even an actor like her parents. She definitely has the facial expressions down pat!

