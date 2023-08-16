Drew Scott Posted a Controversial Take on a Very Popular Kids’ Show & Parents Are Coming for Him

Drew Scott is in some serious hot water with parents right now. The Property Brothers star is used to making funny videos about dad life on Instagram, but his latest one was an unashamed attack of one very popular kids’ show — and it’s ruffling some fellow parents’ feathers.

Scott, who is dad to 1-year-old Parker with wife Linda Phan, shared a video of him doing some deep breathing exercises. He wrote, “Me mentally preparing to watch Bluey for the 57,392 time.”

In the caption, he added, “Aaaand Parker wants to watch Bluey….again 🤣❤️.”

Um, excuse me? Why did this typically uncontroversial man just decide to attack the best dog-themed kids’ show since Wishbone? It’s wackadoo! He just stomped on his good name for no good reason, and parents are letting him know in the comments.

One person rightly said, “This kind of Bluey slander is unacceptable 🤣 it’s pretty much the only bearable kids show in our house!” So true! Have you seen other kids’ shows? Bluey is truly the best.

“Same! But I watch it without them,” Lance Bass said. Another parent confirmed, “I think I love Bluey more than my 6yo 🤣.” It’s the too-funny parenting jokes that only adults will get for me. Like the time Bandit made his kids come up with a game that would let him lie down and nap while they played — genius-level hack, if you ask me. Related story Nick Jonas Reveals Daughter Malti’s Favorite Part About Going on Tour With Her Dad & Toddler Parents Get It

“I know almost all Bluey chapters by heart! Hahahah at least is not Cocomelon!” another parent said. Someone else shared their worst show, “It could be Blippi……”

“Bluey is soooo good though!!!” one person wrote, clearly in shock over Scott’s ridiculous take.

“Bluey slaps,” someone else said. This whole thing is seriously making us question if Scott has ever actually watched Bluey…

One parent took the time to share some sage words of advice: “Bluey is a Great cartoon!!! Cherish this time because it won’t be too long before you wish for this Bluey moments once again.”

So far, Scott hasn’t addressed the Bluey backlash — but his brother, Jonathan Scott, weighed in.

“I have a REALLY big head start,” he wrote, referencing the kids he is helping fiancé Zooey Deschanel raise, Elsie, 7, and Charlie, 5, who she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Look, we get it. It can be hard to measure up to Bluey’s parents and how much energetic playtime they offer their kids when we can barely muster up the strength to half-heartedly play with cars or read a story before bed. It can be unnerving when they have a different game every single day that always ends up teaching a lesson. But it’s TV — it’s supposed to be unattainable! And at 7-minute episodes, you can safely assume that Bandit and Chili are really only giving their kids a few minutes of this undivided attention a day, which we can all manage to do for the length of time it takes for chicken to defrost. Leave Bluey alone!

Last week, Scott shared a photo of him and Parker on vacation, debuting the little boy’s new haircut.

“Summer vacation mode: activated 😎…and yes…Parker has a mullet 🤣,” he wrote. The adorable little boy has short hair in the front and longer in the back for the photo, proving once again that he has better taste than his dad. Bluey and a mullet?! This kid is going places — and Scott has a lot to learn about being cool.

