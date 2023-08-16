The Cruel Mom Shamers Under Coco Austin’s Bikini Photoshoot Shows Society Has a Long Way To Go

It’s 2023, and we’re still mom-shaming mothers for posting bikini photos? No, we’re over it, and you should be too. People have come time and time again for multiple celebrities being empowered to post confident swimsuit photos, and it shows we still have so much to learn. Coco Austin recently posted some sizzling bikini photos, and we always love her confidence (but some mom shamers have decided to ruin the party)!

Austin posted a series of photos to her Instagram page with the caption reading, “Trying to get my last Summer days in… #poolside #swimsuitlover. Video in linktree #bio #of.”

In the first photo, we see Austin crouching on the ground, showing off her toned physique as she rocks a purple, pink, and blue color block bikini set, followed by a pic of her standing up, showing off her sunkissed skin and blonde locks.

The mom-of-one looks incredible, and while many fans praised her, some trolls decided to leave harsh comments. One wrote, “I’m happy i grew up in the days where moms didn’t show their cam toe for the whole internet,” and another commented, “Your a mother now grow up you ain’t all that.”

Didn’t we learn this from when Keke Palmer’s now ex-boyfriend shamed her for wearing a sheer dress at an Usher concert? When Maren Morris clapped back at those who tried to shame her for her iconic Playboy photoshoot? Or all the other celebs who have called this out? Repeat after us: Moms are sexy, and are allowed to dress, act, and post whatever makes them feel sexy!

And before anyone says anything about the #of tag, being an OnlyFans creator/ model is a respectable career!

The Ice Loves Coco alum vulnerably opened up about the non-stop mom-shaming on The Tamron Hall Show, “You don’t hear what good you do. You don’t hear the goodness. You just hear the bad. And I know I’m a good mother because I dedicated the last six years of putting everything aside — my career, everything, just for her,” she said. “You just want a little love, a little respect from people.”

Austin and her husband of over 20 years Ice-T share one daughter together named Chanel, born Nov 2015.

