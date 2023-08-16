Jane Seymour’s Super-Rare Video With Granddaughter Luna Shows the Hobby They Excel at Together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jane Seymour’s go-to summer activity with her youngest granddaughter Luna is sure to bring a smile to your face!

On Aug 15, the A Marriage of Convenience star shared a darling compilation video of her with her granddaughter Luna having fun in the sun. She shared the video to her Instagram with the caption reading, ‘Making a splash with Luna! 😄💦 Enjoying some time in the pool together and this beautiful summer sun! ☀️ What do you enjoy more, swimming in the pool or swimming in the ocean? 🏊‍♀️”

You can see the video HERE!

In the video, we see Seymour rocking a Barbiecore pink one-piece, looking ready to swim around all day with her beloved granddaughter. She and Luna look so happy together, jumping into the pool, swimming with one another, and playing their own version of mermaids!

These gals know how to swim like mermaids, and we love seeing them enjoying the last weeks of summer together!

In case you didn’t know, Seymour has four children named Katherine (who is basically her lookalike!), 41, Sean, 38, and twin boys John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach, 27, in 1995. And as you can see, Seymour is also a proud grandma, and often gushes over Katherine’s kids Rowan, Willa, and Luna.

The Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman alum previously told SheKnows back in April 2022 that she loves being a self-described “boring” grandma. “Boring people…all they do is talk about the grandchild. How boring to have to look at all those photographs, but I’m one of those boring people,” she said.

