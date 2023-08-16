Nick Jonas Reveals Daughter Malti’s Favorite Part About Going on Tour With Her Dad & Toddler Parents Get It

Nick Jonas has the cutest little groupie on tour with him right now: his 18-month-old daughter Malti Marie! But while Baby Malti is her dad’s biggest fan, there’s one thing she probably won’t do — actually watch The Jonas Brothers’ concert. The “Wings” singer recently revealed his daughter’s favorite thing about going on tour with her dad, and toddler parents can confirm that this checks out.

“When my wife can, she’ll be there,” Nick told PEOPLE about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while promoting The Children’s Place 2023 Back-to-School campaign. “And then the opposite, Malti will be around but might be a little loud for her, might get a little late,” he went on. “She’ll come for sound check or something. That’s probably it for another couple of months.”

.@nickjonas candidly opens up about how touring feels different as a parent now. Catch the @jonasbrothers on tour starting this summer! https://t.co/guyXsKVhEw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 10, 2023

Considering how the “Five Albums. One Night” concert begins at 7:30 p.m. local time with opening acts, The Jonas Brothers likely don’t take the stage until at least 8:30 p.m. My 18-month-old starts getting tired around 6:30 p.m. every night, so I completely understand not wanting to keep a toddler up that much past their bedtime, no matter how cool it would be for her to see the show.

On Sunday, Nick shared an adorable photo of Malti sitting on his lap and playing the drums on stage. “From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words,” he captioned the post. “Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers 📸 @nicolasgerardin.” It seems like she really is enjoying the tour life!

Nick Jonas' adorable daughter, Malti, is picking up her dad's musical interest. https://t.co/Tln0e9Qg6K — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 14, 2023

Kevin Jonas, who shares daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9, with wife Danielle Jonas, told PEOPLE that his daughters “love being on the road” and are “excited” about this tour. But there is one downside: when they have to go back to school, it makes things complicated for Kevin.

He says he gets “FaceTimes around 5 p.m. to do homework.” Related story Rumer Willis Has Entered Her 'Hot Mom Era' & We Are Here For It

“Sometimes I’m getting ready to go on stage and I think about that math and fourth-grade math is different than it used to be,” Kevin told PEOPLE with a laugh. “So I’m a little more nervous this year about my ability to help.”

Joe Jonas, who is dad to daughter Willa, 3, and a baby girl, 1, with wife Sophie Turner, opened up about performing the emotional song “Little Bird.”

“I think it’s a beautiful song to share with other parents out there,” Joe told PEOPLE. “It’s something that everyone, whether it’s your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person. It’s really exciting to know going into this, even just creatively, how we can set the stage for that song in particular.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Nick told Entertainment Tonight previously, “It’s an adjustment,” about going on tour as a dad. “But it’s incredible and it’s exciting to figure out. It’s going to be amazing.”

Luckily, he has a strategy for balancing fatherhood and performing. “It’s just about being present in all the moments you can,” Nick told PEOPLE. “For me in particular, I try to do the best I can to always be there when I can be, but it’s different for everybody.” It sounds like the perfect plan!

Before you go, check out Nick Jonas’ very best dad moments — so far!

