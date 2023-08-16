Zaya Wade’s Tear-Jerking Tribute to Her ‘Hall of Famer’ Dad Dwyane Shows Their Unbreakable Bond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade is shouting from the rooftops how much she loves, and how grateful she is, for her superstar papa!

On Aug 14, Zaya shared a series of photos honoring her father on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the heartwarming caption reading, “my dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is. He is one of my best friends. I love you dad 🫶🏾.”

In the first photo, we see Zaya and Dwyane in a tight, loving embrace, followed by a red carpet pic of the two with baby sister Kaavia and mama Gabrielle Union. We also see Dwyane being the ultimate girl dad walking hand in hand with Zaya and Kaavia on either side, along with multiple pics of Zaya, Dwyane, and Zaire looking as happy as can be.

It’s no secret that Dwayne and Zaya have such a strong bond, but this post truly proves that their bond is an unbreakable one. And if you didn’t tear up from this post, then why are you lying to us?

The Dwyane author has four children in total, along with full custody of his nephew. He welcomed two children named Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16, with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, along with later welcoming a son named Xavier, 9, with his ex Aja Metoyer. He also welcomed a daughter with his wife Union named Kaavia, 4, via surrogacy. As previously stated, Wade also has full custody of his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

