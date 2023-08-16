Resurfaced Comments From Prince Harry Describe How His Daughter Lilibet Is Already Princess Diana’s Lookalike

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the frontlines of the public eye, they do an excellent job at keeping their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the spotlight. Over the years, we’ve gotten bits and pieces of what Archie and Lilibet are like, and we love any pics we see of the fiery-maned kiddos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

We know all about Lili Land, and the traits the siblings already have in common; however, resurfaced comments from Harry show everyone the major thing Lilibet already has in common with her late grandmother Princess Diana: her eyes.

During the Netflix docuseries entitled Harry & Meghan, Harry made a comment about how his daughter Lilibet is already Diana’s lookalike (and it’s such a sweet detail)! The comments resurfaced after a TikTok user by the tag name of @queendianaspncer uploaded the footage to their page of Harry discussing Lilibet’s similarities to Diana.

“I see a lot of my mom in Lili,” he said. “She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes.”

GREAT BRITAIN – FEBRUARY 01: Diana, Princess of Wales at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Spencer family all have hypnotic blue eyes; not just Diana! Her siblings Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Jane Fellowes, Lady Fellowes, and Charles Edward Maurice Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, have the blue eye trait; along with Harry and his brother Prince William (and William’s daughter, Princess Charlotte)!

While we respect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wishes to keep their kids lives’ private, we do love hearing that Lilibet is already so much like Diana!

Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, and were later married in 2018. They share two children together named Archie, born May 2019, and Lilibet Diana, born June 2021.

