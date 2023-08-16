Ashley Olsen Reportedly Took Advantage of This Famous Trait to Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret

Like many celebrities before her, Ashley Olsen kept her pregnancy a secret, only recently confirming that she and husband Louis Eisner welcomed a baby boy “a few months ago.” But as someone as one-half of the most famous twins in the world, how did the child-star-turned-fashion-mogul manage to hide her bump from the world? A source spilled the beans — and it actually makes a whole lot of sense.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 37-year-old relied on her famous oversized outfits to keep her growing bump under wraps — literally. Ever since retiring from acting in 2012, she and her sister Mary-Kate Olsen have definitely made bold style moves, and that includes often wearing baggy clothes. So it makes sense that people wouldn’t even be fazed by her fashion choices during pregnancy. It also helped that the Row co-founder and Eisner also spent a lot of time in the Hamptons, away from the spotlight, according to the source.

Ashley Olsen has a new addition to her family and she recently shared his adorable name. 🎉 https://t.co/I2YCTj9QYN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 15, 2023

Apparently, these tricks worked to keep her pregnancy a secret from even close friends! “She kept her pregnancy secret from a lot of friends and colleagues,” the source told ET. “Only a small circle knew.”

That circle did include Mary-Kate, of course. How could you hide something so big from your twin? Her family reportedly all knew, with the insider saying they are all “beyond excited to have a new addition to the family.” Aww!

Of course, it helps that they don’t have social media. In a 2011 interview with Vogue, Ashley confirmed that they have, “No Facebook. No Twitter.” She added, “That gives me so much anxiety.”

Mary-Kate chimed in, "We've spent our whole lives trying to not let people have that accessibility, so it would go against everything we've done in our lives."

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

In a 2017 interview with Net-a-Porter, Ashley reiterated the stance, adding, “We don’t dive into that world [of social media]; we don’t have Instagram or Facebook. So we’ve never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered.”

Olsen and Eisner were married in Dec. 2022 and welcomed baby Otto earlier this summer. The name has German, Swedish, and American roots and means “wealthy,” which, is totally fitting for the son of a multi-millionaire.

Although the couple has kept mum about the baby news (other than the confirmation by a rep), a source did tell TMZ that they are “ecstatic over the new addition to the fam.” We are too!

